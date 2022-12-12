Is this the world's most expensive taxi? Check out its luxurious interiors

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 12, 2022

Meet Farelady, an electrically powered taxi, created by Kahn Design

This is a TX5 taxi that offers most opulent interiors 

The makers offer numerous packages for customising the interior covering modern and traditional hues 

The seats are inspired by Bugatti Chiron's quilted seats

The interior also provides wireless phone charging, switchable LED lights and USB charging points 

The headliner is scattered with star light, a feature quite common in Rolls-Royce cars

The taxi sits on lightweight alloy wheels 

The front grille is inspired from Maybach's vented grille 

The price of this electric taxi stands at 1.21 crore
Know more about this expensive taxi
Click Here