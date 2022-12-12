Is this the world's most expensive taxi? Check out its luxurious interiors

Meet Farelady, an electrically powered taxi, created by Kahn Design
This is a TX5 taxi that offers most opulent interiors
The makers offer numerous packages for customising the interior covering modern and traditional hues
The seats are inspired by Bugatti Chiron's quilted seats
The interior also provides wireless phone charging, switchable LED lights and USB charging points
The headliner is scattered with star light, a feature quite common in Rolls-Royce cars
The taxi sits on lightweight alloy wheels
The front grille is inspired from Maybach's vented grille
The price of this electric taxi stands at ₹1.21 crore