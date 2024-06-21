Is this the Volkswagen Taigun facelift? 

Volkswagen recently revealed the new Tharu XR SUV for the Chinese market
The new Volkswagen Tharu XR slots below the larger Tharu sold in China but Indian readers would recognise it as a slightly longer version Volkswagen Taigun
The Tharu XR is based on the MQB A0 platform that underpins the VW Taigun and Virtus as well as the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia
The new Tharu XR gets the same 2,651 mm wheelbase as the Taigun but is about 134 mm longer with an overall length of 4,355 mm
The additional length is evident with the larger rear overhang after the rear wheel with a slightly raked rear windscreen tailgate
The Volkswagen Tharu XR looks futuristic borrowing styling cues from the new-gen Tiguan L Pro. The LED headlamps are stylish while the taillights get transparent lenses
Powering the Tharu XR will be the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine in 2 different outputs. The top-spec variants will pack 158 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque
The Tharu XR is expected to share its interior layout and features with the India-spec Taigun, barring a few cosmetic differences
While the Tharu XR remains specific to the Chinese market, the new styling could make it to India on the Taigun facelift