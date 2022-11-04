Is this the most explosive Street Triple ever?

Triumph has unveiled the new Street Triple 765 range in India
It will launch the Street Triple in R, RS and limited edition Moto2 variants
The 2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 promises more power-packed performance
The biggest upgrade has been made to the powertrain front
The Street Triple R offers 120 PS of power and the RS variant offers 130 PS
All three variants of the 2022 Street Triple variants churn out 80 Nm of torque
Triumph has also revised gearing for improved response and acceleration
The bike now comes with gets twin LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights
The 2022 Street Triple also gets a new 15-litre muscular fuel tank