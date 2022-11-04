Is this the most explosive Street Triple ever?

Published Nov 04, 2022

Triumph has unveiled the new Street Triple 765 range in India

It will launch the Street Triple in R, RS and limited edition Moto2 variants

The 2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 promises more power-packed performance

The biggest upgrade has been made to the powertrain front

The Street Triple R offers 120 PS of power and the RS variant offers 130 PS

All three variants of the 2022 Street Triple variants churn out 80 Nm of torque

Triumph has also revised gearing for improved response and acceleration

The bike now comes with gets twin LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights

The 2022 Street Triple also gets a new 15-litre muscular fuel tank
