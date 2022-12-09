Is this the MG EV India deserves after ZS EV?

MG Motor is expected to showcase the MG4 EV at the Auto Expo next month
It is an electric crossover with its design inspired by the Cyberstar Roadster
In terms of its size, the MG4 EV is smaller than the ZS EV with a length of 4,287mm
The wheelbase of the electric crossover is 2,705mm, 120 mm longer than ZS EV
MG Motor offers the MG4 EV with two battery options - 51kWh and 64kWh
It promises to offer a range of more than 450 kms on a single charge
The plush interior is highlighted by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen besides a 7-inch digital driver display
The floating screen stands above the centre console which has a rotary dial
MG4 EV recently passed the crash test at Euro NCAP with 5-star rating