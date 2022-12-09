Is this the MG EV India deserves after ZS EV?

Published Dec 09, 2022

MG Motor is expected to showcase the MG4 EV at the Auto Expo next month

It is an electric crossover with its design inspired by the Cyberstar Roadster

In terms of its size, the MG4 EV is smaller than the ZS EV with a length of 4,287mm

The wheelbase of the electric crossover is 2,705mm, 120 mm longer than ZS EV

MG Motor offers the MG4 EV with two battery options - 51kWh and 64kWh

It promises to offer a range of more than 450 kms on a single charge

The plush interior is highlighted by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen besides a 7-inch digital driver display

The floating screen stands above the centre console which has a rotary dial

MG4 EV recently passed the crash test at Euro NCAP with 5-star rating
