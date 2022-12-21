Is this the Maruti Jimny India is waiting for?

Published Dec 21, 2022

The five-door version of the Jimny was recently spotted testing on Indian roads

Wrapped in Kinetic Yellow colour theme, the Jimny was the first sighting of the model without camouflage

The long wheelbase Jimny is expected to make its debut at the Auto Expo next year

It is expected to be one of the two new SUVs Maruti plans to showcase at the event

In the 2020 edition of the Auto Expo, Maruti had showcased the three-door version

It was the same model that is being sold in Suzuki's global markets

Back then, Maruti wanted to gauge interest on Jimny among its potential customers

This time, Maruti seems serious about bringing the rugged off-roader to India

The long wheelbase of the five-door model will offer more space inside

When launched, it will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar SUV
