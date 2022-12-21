The five-door version of the Jimny was recently spotted testing on Indian roads
Wrapped in Kinetic Yellow colour theme, the Jimny was the first sighting of the model without camouflage
The long wheelbase Jimny is expected to make its debut at the Auto Expo next year
It is expected to be one of the two new SUVs Maruti plans to showcase at the event
In the 2020 edition of the Auto Expo, Maruti had showcased the three-door version
It was the same model that is being sold in Suzuki's global markets
Back then, Maruti wanted to gauge interest on Jimny among its potential customers
This time, Maruti seems serious about bringing the rugged off-roader to India
The long wheelbase of the five-door model will offer more space inside
When launched, it will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar SUV