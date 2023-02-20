Is this the Hyundai Creta India is waiting for?

Published Feb 20, 2023

Hyundai Motor has introduced a dark edition of the Creta SUV in Indonesia

Called Dynamic Black Edition, the SUV comes with all-black exterior and interior

It is based on the latest generation Creta SUV that is expected to hit the Indian markets later this year

It wears the new-look grille with parametric pattern, something seen in all latest Hyundai SUVs

The LED headlight unit comes as an extension of the parametric grille with similar design

The rear section of the SUV largely remains the same with LED taillight units

Creta continues to stand on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, which has been blacked out for this edition

The cabin of this edition Creta SUV also wears an all-black theme

The centre console remains largely same with the 8-inch touchscreen along with other functions

Hyundai is offering Creta SUV with ADAS features and four drive modes to traction from
