Is this the best 125 cc looking bike in India?

Published Jan 27, 2024

Hero MotoCorp just launched its new 125 cc motorcycle in the Indian market.

It is called the Xtreme 125R and it will be most affordable 'Xtreme' motorcycle in Hero's lineup.

Hero Xtreme 125R will be offered in two variants - IBS and ABS.

They are priced at 95,000 and 99,500. Both prices are ex-showroom.

It uses a 124.7 cc engine that produces 11 bhp of max power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque.

 The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum brake at the rear.

There is full LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster on offer. 
