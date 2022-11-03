Hyundai Casper is a micro SUV that has been launched in global markets
Hyundai Casper made its debut in September last year
It was around the same time when Tata Motors introduced Punch to India
Punch went on to become one of Tata's best-selling models
Punch got its first rival in Citroen C3, a similar-sized SUV, this year
Hyundai has kept its plans on launching Casper in India under wraps
Reports claim Hyundai is likely to launch the Casper in India next year
However, Hyundai may change a few things in Casper before launching it in India
Hyundai is likely to provide a clearer picture at the Auto Expo next year