Is this Hyundai's answer to Tata Punch, Citroen C3? 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 03, 2022

Hyundai Casper is a micro SUV that has been launched in global markets

Hyundai Casper made its debut in September last year

It was around the same time when Tata Motors introduced Punch to India

Punch went on to become one of Tata's best-selling models

Punch got its first rival in Citroen C3, a similar-sized SUV, this year

Hyundai has kept its plans on launching Casper in India under wraps

Reports claim Hyundai is likely to launch the Casper in India next year

However, Hyundai may change a few things in Casper before launching it in India

Hyundai is likely to provide a clearer picture at the Auto Expo next year
