Is this French EV a worthy rival to Tata Tiago EV?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 21, 2023

Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February

The eC3 is basically the electric avatar of the ICE hatchback C3 launched in 2022

Citroen will pitch it against the Tata Tiago EV, India's most affordable EV yet

Local production of the EV is likely to keep its price to around 10 lakh

The eC3 is much bigger in size compared to the Tiago EV

The SUV profile of the EV is likely to catch more eyeballs

Equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery, the EV can run for 320 kms without recharge

Using a DC fast charger, the eC3 can charge up to 80% in under an hour

In terms of design, the eC3 is very similar to the ICE version
Will you buy this EV? Check out our drive review to take an informed decision
Click Here