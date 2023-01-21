Is this French EV a worthy rival to Tata Tiago EV?

Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February
The eC3 is basically the electric avatar of the ICE hatchback C3 launched in 2022
Citroen will pitch it against the Tata Tiago EV, India's most affordable EV yet
Local production of the EV is likely to keep its price to around ₹10 lakh
The eC3 is much bigger in size compared to the Tiago EV
The SUV profile of the EV is likely to catch more eyeballs
Equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery, the EV can run for 320 kms without recharge
Using a DC fast charger, the eC3 can charge up to 80% in under an hour
In terms of design, the eC3 is very similar to the ICE version