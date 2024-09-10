Tata Motors is offering major discounts on select electric cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 10, 2024

In an bid to boost sales of its electric cars, Tata Motors has slashed pricing of Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Punch EV models

Tata Nexon EV has receivd the biggest price cut at up to 3 lakh

With this price cut, Tata Nexon EV is now available at a starting price of 12,49,900 (ex-showroom)

Tata Tiago EV, which is the brand's most affordable electric car, has received up to 40,000 price cut

 Check product page

After this price cut, Tiago EV is now priced from 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Punch EV too has received a price cut

This electric SUV has received up to 1.20 lakh price cut

With this price cut, Tata Punch EV is now available at a starting price of 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

These reduced price benefits are available for a limited period, stated Tata Motors

Also, the price cut on Tata's electric cars come immediately after the automaker announced festive benefits for ICE models
Check more on benefits on Tata electric cars
Click Here