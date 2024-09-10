In an bid to boost sales of its electric cars, Tata Motors has slashed pricing of Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Punch EV models
Tata Nexon EV has receivd the biggest price cut at up to ₹3 lakh
With this price cut, Tata Nexon EV is now available at a starting price of ₹12,49,900 (ex-showroom)
Tata Tiago EV, which is the brand's most affordable electric car, has received up to ₹40,000 price cut
After this price cut, Tiago EV is now priced from ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Punch EV too has received a price cut
This electric SUV has received up to ₹1.20 lakh price cut
With this price cut, Tata Punch EV is now available at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
These reduced price benefits are available for a limited period, stated Tata Motors
Also, the price cut on Tata's electric cars come immediately after the automaker announced festive benefits for ICE models