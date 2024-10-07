Hyundai is offering discounts on models like Exter, Venue, i20 and Grand i20 Nios
The discounts range up to ₹80,000
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available with discounts up to ₹58,000
The Hyundai Exter is available with discounts ranging up to ₹42,972
Hyundai i20 is available with benefits ranging up to ₹55,000
Hyundai is offering the biggest benefits of ₹80,000 on the Venue
These benefits are available in October 2024
The benefits are available on select models only
The automaker is expecting to see a sales boost during festive season with this offers