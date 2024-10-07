Hyundai joins the bandwagon of carmakers to offer massive discount this festive season

Published Oct 07, 2024

Hyundai is offering discounts on models like Exter, Venue, i20 and Grand i20 Nios

The discounts range up to 80,000

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available with discounts up to 58,000

The Hyundai Exter is available with discounts ranging up to 42,972

Hyundai i20 is available with benefits ranging up to 55,000

Hyundai is offering the biggest benefits of 80,000 on the Venue

These benefits are available in October 2024

The benefits are available on select models only

The automaker is expecting to see a sales boost during festive season with this offers
