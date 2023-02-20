Is the 2023 MG Hector SUV worth your money?

2023 MG Hector comes with new updates
The front grille now comes with dark chrome finish along with diamond shaped inserts
The mid-size SUV continues to sit on 18-inch alloy wheels
The five-seat layout continues in the facelift model as well. Hector Plus is also available with updates
The highlight of the new cabin is a 14-inch vertically positioned infotainment screen
It comes with HD display
The cabin also offers wireless phone charging functionality
The seats are well cushioned and sport reclining feature
The space at the back of car is generous