Is that a UFO? Believe it or not, it's a car!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 29, 2022

Lancia, under the umbrella of Stellantis, is entering its renaissance phase

It has unveiled Lancia Pu+Ra Zero, a concept vehicle which lays the foundation for the brand's future vehicles

The Lancia Pu+Ra combines the words pure and radical 

The front face of this concept vehicle tapers to a Y shape which the brand calls calice

The vehicle has soft and fluid lines

At the rear, it features the brand's new logo

These round taillights at the back look like exhaust pipes of a spaceship

It does not have a cabin, rather there is a circular opening at the roof top 

Lancia wants to style the interiors taking inspiration from Italian furniture  
Know more about concept vehicles
Click Here