Is that a UFO? Believe it or not, it's a car!

Lancia, under the umbrella of Stellantis, is entering its renaissance phase
It has unveiled Lancia Pu+Ra Zero, a concept vehicle which lays the foundation for the brand's future vehicles
The Lancia Pu+Ra combines the words pure and radical
The front face of this concept vehicle tapers to a Y shape which the brand calls calice
The vehicle has soft and fluid lines
At the rear, it features the brand's new logo
These round taillights at the back look like exhaust pipes of a spaceship
It does not have a cabin, rather there is a circular opening at the roof top
Lancia wants to style the interiors taking inspiration from Italian furniture