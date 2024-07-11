Is Swift a safe car? Check out its latest safety rating

The new generation Swift underwent a crash test conducted by Euro NCAP
The new Swift, which launched in India in May, returned with a safety rating of 3 stars at the crash test
The model tested was the European-spec Swift which offers multiple safety features including ADAS
Euro NCAP said the ADASin Swift tested scored 62 per cent point in terms of safety
It also secured 67% in Adult Protection and 65% in Child Protection tests
Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation 2024 Swift hatchback in India in May this year
Priced between ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.65 lakh, the Swift is offered in five variants
It comes powered by a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-series petrol engine
The Swift sold in India offers up to 6 airbags, ABS and EBD, but does not offer ADAS