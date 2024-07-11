Is Swift a safe car? Check out its latest safety rating

Published Jul 11, 2024

The new generation Swift underwent a crash test conducted by Euro NCAP

The new Swift, which launched in India in May, returned with a safety rating of 3 stars at the crash test

The model tested was the European-spec Swift which offers multiple safety features including ADAS

Euro NCAP said the ADASin Swift tested  scored 62 per cent point in terms of safety

It  also secured 67% in Adult Protection and 65% in Child Protection tests

Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation 2024 Swift hatchback in India in May this year

Priced between 6.49 lakh and 9.65 lakh, the Swift is offered in five variants

It comes powered by a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-series petrol engine

The Swift sold in India offers up to 6 airbags, ABS and EBD, but does not offer ADAS
