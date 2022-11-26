Mercedes EQB may be the most-exciting luxury EV for India. Here's why

Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Nov 26, 2022

Mercedes is further expanding its EV lineup for India

EQC was its first here, followed by the EQS AMG and EQS earlier this year

The EQB, however, will be the first three-row electric vehicle from the Germans here

EQB will be officially launched in the market along with its ICE counterpart - GLB

The EV has a black panel grille with a continuous light strip on the front

It also gets elongated bonnet with powerdomes

The EV stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and has a stretched light strip on the trunk too

It has two 10.1-inch screens in the cabin & a host of comfort & convenience features

The EQB has a 66.5 kWh battery at its core. Its claimed range is at around 420 kms

The Mercedes EV offers 220 hp & has 390 Nm of torque. It takes 8 seconds to hit 100 kmph
