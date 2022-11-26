Mercedes is further expanding its EV lineup for India
EQC was its first here, followed by the EQS AMG and EQS earlier this year
The EQB, however, will be the first three-row electric vehicle from the Germans here
EQB will be officially launched in the market along with its ICE counterpart - GLB
The EV has a black panel grille with a continuous light strip on the front
It also gets elongated bonnet with powerdomes
The EV stands on 18-inch alloy wheels and has a stretched light strip on the trunk too
It has two 10.1-inch screens in the cabin & a host of comfort & convenience features
The EQB has a 66.5 kWh battery at its core. Its claimed range is at around 420 kms
The Mercedes EV offers 220 hp & has 390 Nm of torque. It takes 8 seconds to hit 100 kmph