Is autonomous driving the future of auto industry?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 07, 2022

Self-driving cars are being touted as the next big thing after EVs

A study by Audi shows impact of autonomous driving technology on the society

The study considers various parameters of autonomous driving

It says self-driving technology will make mobility more inclusive and safer

Autonomous driving will help in building a trust between machine and human

It is being said that autonomous driving will change how mobility is perceived by 2030

The technology will give rise to micro-mobility set up especially in cities

Autonomous driving is expected to reduce number of accidents

Many automakers have already started working on this technology aggressively
