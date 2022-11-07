Is autonomous driving the future of auto industry?

Self-driving cars are being touted as the next big thing after EVs
A study by Audi shows impact of autonomous driving technology on the society
The study considers various parameters of autonomous driving
It says self-driving technology will make mobility more inclusive and safer
Autonomous driving will help in building a trust between machine and human
It is being said that autonomous driving will change how mobility is perceived by 2030
The technology will give rise to micro-mobility set up especially in cities
Autonomous driving is expected to reduce number of accidents
Many automakers have already started working on this technology aggressively