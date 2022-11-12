Is a Lamborghini EV coming?

Lamborghini shared its electrification plans last year
Lamborghini stated it will bring an EV without revealing any details
But now it seems there are a few ideas Lamborghini is playing with
Lamborghini is planning to bring in a four-seater EV
It is may also come with significant ground clearance
Lamborghini CEO stated the EV will come with a 2+2 layout and two doors
Lamborghini is speeding up the process of developing this EV
Lamborghini has finally revealed a year for the EV
The first electrical Lamborghini will come in 2028