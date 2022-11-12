Is a Lamborghini EV coming?

Published Nov 12, 2022

Lamborghini shared its electrification plans last year

Lamborghini stated it will bring an EV without revealing any details

But now it seems there are a few ideas Lamborghini is playing with 

Lamborghini is planning to bring in a four-seater EV

It is may also come with significant ground clearance

Lamborghini CEO stated the EV will come with a 2+2 layout and two doors

Lamborghini is speeding up the process of developing this EV

Lamborghini has finally revealed a year for the EV

The first electrical Lamborghini will come in 2028
