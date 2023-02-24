Is the 2023 Yamaha FZ-X worth your attention?

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in a modern-retro style
The facelift model comes with OBD2 compliance update
The two-wheeler maker incorporates new LED indicators in this version
The bike also gets a dark matte blue exterior colour
The wheels get a gold alloy upgrade
The new Yamaha FZ-X sports new traction control system
The motorcycle continues to possess the 149 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine
The engine churns power output of 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of torque
The engine is E20 compliant which means one can go for 20% ethanol-blended fuel