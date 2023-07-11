Invicto vs Innova Hycross - What are the similarities and differences?

Maruti Suzuki has launched Invicto premium MPV which is, essentially, a rebadged version of Toyota Innova Hycross

The overall dimensions of both vehicles are same but there are some styling differences

The Invicto gets a different front grille, light designs and alloy design

The cabin layout is largely similar but the Invicto (bottom) gets panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting and powered tailgate. The 10.1-inch main screen and driver display are common

Both vehicles come in both seven as well as eight-seat layout

The Invicto is offered with the same 2.0-litre petrol motor but with only strong hybrid tech

The Innova Hycross comes with both strong and mild hybrid tech. The mild-hybrid tech variants are more affordable

Variant-by-variant, the Invicto is slightly more affordable than the strong hybrid variants of Innova Hycross
