Inflation may puncture global car sales. Here's how

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 03, 2022

Rising inflation & interest rates may deal a blow to demand for cars across the world

Take US for instance. Car loan rates are set for 14-year high here, as per Bloomberg 

Average car prices have risen significantly over the past few years

Financing a new car is likely to be costlier than in over a decade

Forbes reports car sales in Western Europe are being slashed owing to inflation fears & geopolitical tensions

China, world's biggest auto market, expected to grow before declining in 2023

Indian automobile industry is cautiously optimistic
