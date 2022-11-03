Inflation may puncture global car sales. Here's how

Rising inflation & interest rates may deal a blow to demand for cars across the world
Take US for instance. Car loan rates are set for 14-year high here, as per Bloomberg
Average car prices have risen significantly over the past few years
Financing a new car is likely to be costlier than in over a decade
Forbes reports car sales in Western Europe are being slashed owing to inflation fears & geopolitical tensions
China, world's biggest auto market, expected to grow before declining in 2023
Indian automobile industry is cautiously optimistic