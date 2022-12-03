India's top 5 carmakers in November: Hyundai, Tata battle it out for number 2 spot

Maruti continues to tower above other carmakers, selling more cars than what Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra sold together
Overall, Maruti sold 1,32,395 cars in November with over 20% growth
Hyundai emerged as the second largest carmaker with 48,003 units delivered
Hyundai Creta continues to drive the Korean carmaker's sales in India
Tata Motors finished a close third to Hyundai in its race to be the number 2 carmaker
Tata sold 46,037 units last month, with a growth of more than 50%
Mahindra and Mahindra continues to ride high with its SUVs, finishing 4th on the list
Despite long waiting periods, Mahindra sold 30,392 units of SUVs last month
Seltos and Sonet SUVs continue to drive Kia's sales up in India as it finished fifth
Kia sold 24,025 units last month across India with a growth of nearly 70%