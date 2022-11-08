Skoda has increased the price of Kushaq SUV from November
This is the third time that Skoda has hiked Kushaq's price this year
Skoda has hiked Kushaq SUV price by up to ₹60,000
The biggest jump in price has been for the Ambition Classic AT variant
The Ambition MT variant has received the smallest hike of ₹20,000
Skoda Kushaq prices now start from ₹11.59 lakh
It has increased by more than ₹1 lakh from its launch price of ₹10.49 lakh
The top-end Monte Carlo AT variant now costs ₹18 lakh
All other Kushaq variants have seen hikes between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000