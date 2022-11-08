India’s safest car has received a price bump

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 08, 2022

Skoda has increased the price of Kushaq SUV from November

This is the third time that Skoda has hiked Kushaq's price this year

Skoda has hiked Kushaq SUV price by up to 60,000

The biggest jump in price has been for the Ambition Classic AT variant

The Ambition MT variant has received the smallest hike of 20,000

Skoda Kushaq prices now start from 11.59 lakh

It has increased by more than 1 lakh from its launch price of 10.49 lakh

The top-end Monte Carlo AT variant now costs 18 lakh

All other Kushaq variants have seen hikes between 20,000 and 30,000
Pick your favourite Kushaq variant on HT Auto
Click Here