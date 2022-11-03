India’s own Tesla? This EV maker’s first model promises a lot

Published Nov 03, 2022

Bengaluru-based Pravaig Dynamics is all set to debut its first electric SUV in India

Th EV startup will officially debut the SUV on November 25

Pravaig EV has already made several claims about its performance

According to EV maker, the electric SUV will offer over 500 kms of range

The EV maker also claims the SUV will offer 402 bhp of power and 620 Nm of torque

The promised output makes it as powerful as luxury EVs like Volvo XC40 Recharge

It also claims to be twice as powerful than the Kia EV6

Pravaig claims the electric SUV has a top speed of 200 kmph

The EV will also offer fast charging capability and take 30 minutes to recharge
