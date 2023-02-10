Tata Motors has withdrawn the introductory price of Tiago EV
The revised price has made India's most affordable EV costlier by ₹20,000
The price of the Tiago EV now starts from ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
The price of the electric car goes up to ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant
Launched in October 2022, Tata Motors offers Tiago EV in seven variants
Tiago EV comes with two choices of battery pack and two charging options
The EV offers range between 250 kms and 315 kms on a single charge, depending on variants
Tiago EV also offers two choices of electric motor as well
Tiago EV will rival the likes of Citroen eC3, which is expected to launch soon