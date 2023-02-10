India's most affordable electric car just got costlier

Published Feb 10, 2023

Tata Motors has withdrawn the introductory price of Tiago EV

The revised price has made India's most affordable EV costlier by 20,000

The price of the Tiago EV now starts from 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The price of the electric car goes up to 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant

Launched in October 2022, Tata Motors offers Tiago EV in seven variants

Tiago EV comes with two choices of battery pack and two charging options

The EV offers range between 250 kms and 315 kms on a single charge, depending on variants

Tiago EV also offers two choices of electric motor as well

Tiago EV will rival the likes of Citroen eC3, which is expected to launch soon
