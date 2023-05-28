India's longest sea bridge in Mumbai is almost ready

Published May 28, 2023

The upcoming 22 km-long sea bridge is called Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project

It will dramatically reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai

The travel time will go from about current 60 minutes to 16 minutes

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis recently reviewed the bridge

The Project officially connected to the mainland on May 24, 2023

It is expected to be fully complete by November this year

The upcoming sea bridge will be 22-km-long

Of the total 22 km-long distance, a total stretch of 16.5-km is above the sea

 The length of the land bridge is about 5.5-km
The MTHL Project is about 94 per cent complete. For details...
