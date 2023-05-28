India's longest sea bridge in Mumbai is almost ready

The upcoming 22 km-long sea bridge is called Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project
It will dramatically reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai
The travel time will go from about current 60 minutes to 16 minutes
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis recently reviewed the bridge
The Project officially connected to the mainland on May 24, 2023
It is expected to be fully complete by November this year
The upcoming sea bridge will be 22-km-long
Of the total 22 km-long distance, a total stretch of 16.5-km is above the sea
The length of the land bridge is about 5.5-km