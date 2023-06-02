India's largest EV battery facility's construction begins

Published Jun 02, 2023

Ola Electric has started construction of its upcoming battery cell Gigafactory

 The OEM says it will be the largest EV cell facility in India

It promises the factory will be amongst the world's biggest cell factories

The new Gigafactory is in line with Ola’s plans to be a holistic player in the EV sector

The facility is located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu

It promises to have a production capacity of 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per annum

The facility will be capable of producing battery cells for EVs and other battery solutions

Govt has offered incentives under the PLI scheme to those venturing into cell production

 Ola’s cell Gigafactory is still a few years away from being operational
