India's largest EV battery facility's construction begins

Ola Electric has started construction of its upcoming battery cell Gigafactory
The OEM says it will be the largest EV cell facility in India
It promises the factory will be amongst the world's biggest cell factories
The new Gigafactory is in line with Ola’s plans to be a holistic player in the EV sector
The facility is located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu
It promises to have a production capacity of 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per annum
The facility will be capable of producing battery cells for EVs and other battery solutions
Govt has offered incentives under the PLI scheme to those venturing into cell production
Ola’s cell Gigafactory is still a few years away from being operational