India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices

Toyota has announced the price list of the Innova HyCross MPV
Showcased earlier this year, the MPV comes at starting price of ₹18.30 lakh
The Innova HyCross will be available with petrol and petrol hybrid variants
The price of the hybrid variant starts from ₹24.01 lakh (ex-showroom)
The top-spec ZX(O) self-charging hybrid electric variant will cost ₹28.97 lakh
Toyota is offering only four purely petrol variants powered by a 2.0-litre unit
The petrol variants of the Innova HyCross offer 16.13 kmpl of claimed mileage
The hybrid variants of the MPV comes with a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl
Toyota is offering 8 years/1,60,000 km warranty on the hybrid battery