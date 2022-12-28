India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 28, 2022

Toyota has announced the price list of the Innova HyCross MPV

Showcased earlier this year, the MPV comes at starting price of 18.30 lakh

The Innova HyCross will be available with petrol and petrol hybrid variants

The price of the hybrid variant starts from 24.01 lakh (ex-showroom)

The top-spec ZX(O) self-charging hybrid electric variant will cost 28.97 lakh

Toyota is offering only four purely petrol variants powered by a 2.0-litre unit

The petrol variants of the Innova HyCross offer 16.13 kmpl of  claimed mileage

The hybrid variants of the MPV comes with a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl

Toyota is offering 8 years/1,60,000 km warranty on the hybrid battery
For the full price list of the Toyota Innova HyCross
Click Here