India's cheapest electric car is officially here!

Your dream of an affordable electric car has been answered
Mumbai-based EV startup, PMV Electric, has launched its Ease-E microcar in India
Ease-E has a top speed of 70 kmph, can hit 0-60 kmph in under 5 seconds
It can accommodate 2 adults and a child in its cabin
Touted as a family mobility option for city travel, Ease-E can be charged to full in up to 4 hours using a 15A outlet
Depending on variant, Ease-E offers 120 km, 160 km & even 200 km range
It weighs just 550 kilos but comes with connected car technology
Bookings have been opened at ₹2,000 for Ease-E EV
The Ease-E is priced at a starting figure of ₹4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries start mid-2023