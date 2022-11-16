India's cheapest electric car is officially here!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Nov 16, 2022

Your dream of an affordable electric car has been answered 

Mumbai-based EV startup, PMV Electric, has launched its Ease-E microcar in India

Ease-E has a top speed of 70 kmph, can hit 0-60 kmph in under 5 seconds

It can accommodate 2 adults and a child in its cabin

Touted as a family mobility option for city travel, Ease-E can be charged to full in up to 4 hours using a 15A outlet

Depending on variant, Ease-E offers 120 km, 160 km & even 200 km range

It weighs just 550 kilos but comes with connected car technology

Bookings have been opened at 2,000 for Ease-E EV

The Ease-E is priced at a starting figure of 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries start mid-2023 
