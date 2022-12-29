India's best-selling SUV, hatchback, sedan and MPV in 2022

Published Dec 29, 2022

The list has four models from each segment which topped the sales charts this year

The hatchback segment in India was dominated by Maruti Suzuki WagonR in 2022

Maruti sold 2.07 lakh units since January as the WagonR emerged India's best-selling car

The SUV segment was dominated by Tata Nexon in 2022

It clocked 1.56 lakh units till November, nearly half of all SUVs sold by Tata this year

Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be India's best-selling sedan this year as well

Maruti sold over 1.47 units of the sedan since January this year

The MPV segment continues to be dominated by Maruti's Ertiga

The MPV, now in its new generation avatar, has clocked over 1.21 lakh units this year
