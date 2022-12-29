India's best-selling SUV, hatchback, sedan and MPV in 2022

The list has four models from each segment which topped the sales charts this year
The hatchback segment in India was dominated by Maruti Suzuki WagonR in 2022
Maruti sold 2.07 lakh units since January as the WagonR emerged India's best-selling car
The SUV segment was dominated by Tata Nexon in 2022
It clocked 1.56 lakh units till November, nearly half of all SUVs sold by Tata this year
Maruti Suzuki Dzire continues to be India's best-selling sedan this year as well
Maruti sold over 1.47 units of the sedan since January this year
The MPV segment continues to be dominated by Maruti's Ertiga
The MPV, now in its new generation avatar, has clocked over 1.21 lakh units this year