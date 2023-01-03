Indians say a big yes to utility vehicles!

Published Jan 03, 2023

The demand for small and entry-level cars in the Indian market remained cold last year 

It is because Indian consumers are now tilting towards utility cars more and more

Data from SIAM shows that production of compact and sub-compact SUVs was at par with entry-level models

To cater to the rising demand, automakers, last year, launched several noteworthy models in compact and sub-compact SUV segments 

 Introduced last year, Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara created the much-needed buzz for the company 

Mahindra's SUVs kept the sales figure of the automaker more on the thriving side

Kia Seltos compact SUV has been a big hit with the Indian consumers since the car's launch 

The Tata Nexon has been selling like hot cakes making Tata Motors one of the go-to brands last year 

For Hyundai, the Creta has been a power player!
Know in detail how the taste of Indian consumers is changing 
