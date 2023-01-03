Indians say a big yes to utility vehicles!

The demand for small and entry-level cars in the Indian market remained cold last year
It is because Indian consumers are now tilting towards utility cars more and more
Data from SIAM shows that production of compact and sub-compact SUVs was at par with entry-level models
To cater to the rising demand, automakers, last year, launched several noteworthy models in compact and sub-compact SUV segments
Introduced last year, Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara created the much-needed buzz for the company
Mahindra's SUVs kept the sales figure of the automaker more on the thriving side
Kia Seltos compact SUV has been a big hit with the Indian consumers since the car's launch
The Tata Nexon has been selling like hot cakes making Tata Motors one of the go-to brands last year
For Hyundai, the Creta has been a power player!