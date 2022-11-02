Petrol and diesel sales in India jumped to a four-month high in October
The sale of petrol and diesel in India were the highest since June this year
Indians bought 2.78 million tonnes of petrol during the festive month
The demand was 21.4% more than October 2019, before Covid-19 days
Demand for petrol increased by over 12% since last year despite high prices
Travel during festive holidays is seen as one of the reasons why Indians bought more petrol in October
Diesel, India's highest consumed fuel, also saw significant rise in sales
Indians bought 6.57 million tonnes of diesel last month
Besides the auto sector, diesel was also used widely for agriculture