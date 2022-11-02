Indians munched more miles in October than pre-Covid days

Published Nov 02, 2022

Petrol and diesel sales in India jumped to a four-month high in October

The sale of petrol and diesel in India were the highest since June this year

Indians bought 2.78 million tonnes of petrol during the festive month

The demand was 21.4% more than October 2019, before Covid-19 days

Demand for petrol increased by over 12% since last year despite high prices

Travel during festive holidays is seen as one of the reasons why Indians bought more petrol in October

Diesel, India's highest consumed fuel, also saw significant rise in sales

Indians bought 6.57 million tonnes of diesel last month

Besides the auto sector, diesel was also used widely for agriculture
