Indians loved to buy these 10 cars most in October

Maruti Alto was the best pick among them with 21,260 units sold
Maruti's boxy hatch WagonR found 17,945 homes last month
Swift was the third best-selling car with 17,231 units
The 2022 Baleno was the fourth most popular with 17,149 units sold
Tata Nexon was the best-selling SUV, found 13,767 buyers
At number 6 was Dzire. Maruti sold 12,321 units in Oct
Hyundai's best-seller Creta was at number 7 clocking 11,880 units
Tata's smallest SUV Punch was placed at number 8 with 10,982 units sold
At number 9 was the new Ertiga which found 10,494 takers
The new Brezza wraps up the list with 9,941 buyers in Oct