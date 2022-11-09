Indians loved to buy these 10 cars most in October

Published Nov 09, 2022

Maruti Alto was the best pick among them with 21,260 units sold

Maruti's boxy hatch WagonR found 17,945 homes last month

Swift was the third best-selling car with 17,231 units

The 2022 Baleno was the fourth most popular with 17,149 units sold

Tata Nexon was the best-selling SUV, found 13,767  buyers

At number 6 was Dzire. Maruti sold 12,321 units in Oct

Hyundai's best-seller Creta was at number 7 clocking 11,880 units

Tata's smallest SUV Punch was placed at number 8 with 10,982 units sold

At number 9 was the new Ertiga which found 10,494 takers

The new Brezza wraps up the list with 9,941 buyers in Oct
