Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says India set to match US in terms of length of road network
The road network in the US stretches for around 6.58 million kms
In India, the road network is around 6.30 million kms
NHAI aims to add 60 kms of highways each day in 2023
Gadkari says focus is not just on expansion but on good quality as well
Better and safer roads are the need of the hour in India
India ranks high in list of countries with most road accidents
World-class road infrastructure is one crucial step in bringing down unfortunate figures
Expanding road network can also help bring economic prosperity, connect places quicker