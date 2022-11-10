"India's road infrastructure will soon equal that of US"

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 10, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says India set to match US in terms of length of road network

The road network in the US stretches for around 6.58 million kms 

In India, the road network is around 6.30 million kms

NHAI aims to add 60 kms of highways each day in 2023

Gadkari says focus is not just on expansion but on good quality as well

Better and safer roads are the need of the hour in India

India ranks high in list of countries with most road accidents

World-class road infrastructure is one crucial step in bringing down unfortunate figures

Expanding road network can also help bring economic prosperity, connect places quicker 
