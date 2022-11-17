MG Air EV is ready to be launched in India in early 2023

Published Nov 17, 2022

MG Air EV is also known as Wuling Air EV in several markets across the world

The Wuling Air EV is being used as official ride at he G20 Summit in Indonesia

A total of 300 Wuling Air EVs have been deployed to transport the delegates and other officials at the G20 Summit

The EVs meant to ferry officials and delegates at the G20 Summit have been decked with special livery

Wuling Air EV is available in two different powertrain configurations in China: 40 PS and 68 PS variants

India-bound MG Air EV is expected to be based on the Wuling Air EV and it will strengthen the British carmaker's presence in Indian EV market

The EV will join the MG ZS EV in the automaker's product lineup in India

MG Air EV would arrive as a city car and compete with Tata Tiago EV

Wuling Air EV is a compact and small city car with practical design and features
