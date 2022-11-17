MG Air EV is also known as Wuling Air EV in several markets across the world
The Wuling Air EV is being used as official ride at he G20 Summit in Indonesia
A total of 300 Wuling Air EVs have been deployed to transport the delegates and other officials at the G20 Summit
The EVs meant to ferry officials and delegates at the G20 Summit have been decked with special livery
Wuling Air EV is available in two different powertrain configurations in China: 40 PS and 68 PS variants
India-bound MG Air EV is expected to be based on the Wuling Air EV and it will strengthen the British carmaker's presence in Indian EV market
The EV will join the MG ZS EV in the automaker's product lineup in India
MG Air EV would arrive as a city car and compete with Tata Tiago EV
Wuling Air EV is a compact and small city car with practical design and features