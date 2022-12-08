India-bound Hyundai Creta facelift scores 5 stars in crash test

ASEAN NCAP tested the South Asian spec Creta
Creta facelift scores 5 stars in both adult and child production
Creta facelift scored 27.78 points out of 32 for adult protection
Creta facelift scored 39.67 points out of 51 for child occupation protection
It scored 14.79 points out of a possible 21 points for safety assist systems
It was equipped with autonomous emergency braking and blind spot detection
The India-spec Creta scored 3-star rating
The India-spec Creta was tested before stricter GNCAP protocols were implemented