India-bound Hyundai Creta facelift scores 5 stars in crash test

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 08, 2022

ASEAN NCAP tested  the South Asian spec Creta

Creta facelift scores 5 stars in both adult and child production

Creta facelift scored 27.78 points out of 32 for adult protection

Creta facelift scored 39.67 points out of 51 for child occupation protection

It scored 14.79 points out of a possible 21 points for safety assist systems

It was equipped with autonomous emergency braking and blind spot detection

The India-spec Creta scored 3-star rating

The India-spec Creta was tested before stricter GNCAP protocols were implemented
