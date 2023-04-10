India-bound Comet EV to get iPod-like steering wheel

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 10, 2023

MG Motor will launch the Comet EV in India later this month

The carmaker shared a glimpse of the interior with this iPod-inspired steering wheel

It is loosely based on MG Motor's Chinese partner Wuling's popular Air EV

It is evident from the design of the steering wheel which is inspired from Wuling Air EV

 Check product page

MG Comet EV will be the smallest electric car i the Indian market

It will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E:C3 electric car

Comet EV will be MG Motor's second electric car in India after the ZS EV

MG Motor said Comet EV's price is likely to be under 10 lakh

The Comet EV is likely to offer range of up to 250 kms on a single charge
Also check out this electric car in India, bookings for which has resumed once again
Click Here