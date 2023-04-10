India-bound Comet EV to get iPod-like steering wheel

MG Motor will launch the Comet EV in India later this month
The carmaker shared a glimpse of the interior with this iPod-inspired steering wheel
It is loosely based on MG Motor's Chinese partner Wuling's popular Air EV
It is evident from the design of the steering wheel which is inspired from Wuling Air EV
MG Comet EV will be the smallest electric car i the Indian market
It will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E:C3 electric car
Comet EV will be MG Motor's second electric car in India after the ZS EV
MG Motor said Comet EV's price is likely to be under ₹10 lakh
The Comet EV is likely to offer range of up to 250 kms on a single charge