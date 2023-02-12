India will have 2 crore EVs on road by 2030: Gadkari

Published Feb 12, 2023

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari forecasts existence of two crore EVs on Indian roads by 2030

The minister, at an event, shares how much potential electric mobility holds

Gadkari says focus on adoption of EVs will not only help in reducing emissions, but also...

...in creation of new job opportunities

This in turn will increase the nation's financial capacity

The minister adds this will help India to become Atmanirbhar

The union minister believes increased usage of EVs will bring down import of crude oil reducing massive import cost

Many states have already passed their own EV policies in last couple of years
