Mar 26, 2023

Gadkari believes the recently found lithium reserve in J&K will play key role in that

Lithium is a key mineral to make EV batteries

A huge 5.9 million tonne lithium reserve has been found recently in J&K

This would help in reducing India's current 1,200 tonne annual lithium import

Global lithium supply chain is majorly controlled by China

From current geo-political angle too, India's huge lithium reserve will be key to become self-dependent

The lithium found in India is claimed as the best quality one required to make EV batteries

However, to extract lithium from mine and make it ready for EV battery, India needs really good infrastructure

Then only India can aim to become world's number one electric vehicle manufacturer
