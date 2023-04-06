Hyundai’s luxury arm Genesis is set to take on the BMW X6 with this new concept

Published Apr 06, 2023

Hyundai Motor’s luxury brand Genesis recently unveiled the new GV80 Coupe Concept at the 2023 New York Auto Show.

The sharp-looking coupe concept builds on the Genesis GV80 SUV that hints at a more performance-oriented model with a sloping roofline. 

The Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept looks razor sharp with flatter surfaces and massive wheels that fill the wheel arches, all of which seem inspired by the Genesis X Speedium concept.

The blacked-out roof is actually made out of carbon fibre for additional weight savings, while there are two subtle spoilers - one on the roof and the other on the tailgate.

Inside, the GV80 Coupe Concept is a strict four-seater instead of five on the SUV.

The boot has limited utility on the concept with a fixed strut brace behind the second row seats.

Powertrain options are yet to be disclosed but the GV Coupe Concept is likely to borrow the GV80 SUV’s 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo engine with 375 bhp. It also weighs lesser than the SUV.

The Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept has been confirmed to enter production at a later date and is likely to arrive globally by the end of 2024.
The GV80 Coupe will take on the BMW X6 and Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 upon its arrival.
