Hyundai Verna 2023 will offer these new features

Hyundai Motor will launch the new generation Verna on March 21
The new Verna will be quite different from the existing generation model
Hyundai will add this new HD infotainment screen measuring 10.25 inch
The screen, along with this TFT driver display, will dominate the dashboard as split units
Hyundai will also offer a first-in-segment switchable type infotainment and climate controller
For audio, Hyundai will use 8-speaker Bose surround sound system in the new Verna
Hyundai has confirmed that Verna will come with ventilated seats and heated front seats
The new Verna will also look sharper with the introduction of LED lightbars at the front and rear
The alloy design on the new Hyundai Verna has also been reworked to look sportier