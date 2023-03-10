Hyundai Verna 2023 will offer these new features

Published Mar 10, 2023

Hyundai Motor will launch the new generation Verna on March 21

The new Verna will be quite different from the existing generation model

Hyundai will add this new HD infotainment screen measuring 10.25 inch

The screen, along with this TFT driver display, will dominate the dashboard as split units

Hyundai will also offer a first-in-segment switchable type infotainment and climate controller

For audio, Hyundai will use 8-speaker Bose surround sound system in the new Verna

Hyundai has confirmed that Verna will come with ventilated seats and heated front seats

The new Verna will also look sharper with the introduction of LED lightbars at the front and rear

The alloy design on the new Hyundai Verna has also been reworked to look sportier
