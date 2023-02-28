Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch

Hyundai Motor will launch the new generation Verna in India on March 21
Ahead of the launch, some of the real life images of the Verna was leaked on social media
The images show what changes the new generation Verna will undergo
The new Hyundai Verna will come with several changes, including a new face
The new-look grille with parametric pattern will be highlighted by a new LED DRL bar
The DRL lightbar is a first on any Hyundai cars currently available in India
The sedan will also have a similar LED lightbar at the rear
This will be the sixth generation Hyundai Verna to be launched in India
It will rival another upcomin sedan - the new generation Honda City