Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 28, 2023

Hyundai Motor will launch the new generation Verna in India on March 21

Ahead of the launch, some of the real life images of the Verna was leaked on social media

The images show what changes the new generation Verna will undergo

The new Hyundai Verna will come with several changes, including a new face

The new-look grille with parametric pattern will be highlighted by a new LED DRL bar

The DRL lightbar is a first on any Hyundai cars currently available in India

The sedan will also have a similar LED lightbar at the rear

This will be the sixth generation Hyundai Verna to be launched in India

It will rival another upcomin sedan - the new generation Honda City
Hyundai has also introduced this model with a twist
