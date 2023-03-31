Hyundai Verna 2023: Does it take the fight to SUVs?

The latest Hyundai Verna starts at ₹10.90 lakh and goes up to around ₹17.50 lakh. These are ex-showroom and introductory prices
The sixth-generation Verna is offered in two petrol engine options and there is no diesel motor
The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated motor offers 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque. It comes with manual gearbox and iVT
The cabin of this particular version has a beige plus black colour theme
Verna is available in seven single-tone and two dual-tone body colour options
And there is a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor on offer too. It comes with manual gearbox and 7-speed DCT
This model gets blackened alloys and sports Red and Black cabin colours
The turbo petrol motor offers 160 hp and 255 Nm of torque
The 2023 Verna is now wider and longer, and with a longer wheelbase compared to the outgoing model. The design and styling has been changed significantly as well
The cabin too has been updated with a layered dashboard, a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen, cooled plus heated front seats, and more
Verna now also comes with Level 2 ADAS