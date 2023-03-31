Hyundai Verna 2023: Does it take the fight to SUVs?

The latest Hyundai Verna starts at 10.90 lakh and goes up to around 17.50 lakh. These are ex-showroom and introductory prices

The sixth-generation Verna is offered in two petrol engine options and there is no diesel motor

The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated motor offers 115 hp and  144 Nm of torque. It comes with manual gearbox and iVT

The cabin of this particular version has a beige plus black colour theme

Verna is available in seven single-tone and two dual-tone body colour options

And there is a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor on offer too. It comes with manual gearbox and 7-speed DCT

This model gets blackened alloys and sports Red and Black cabin colours

The turbo petrol motor offers 160 hp and 255 Nm of torque

The 2023 Verna is now wider and longer, and with a longer wheelbase compared to the outgoing model. The design and styling has been changed significantly as well

The cabin too has been updated with a layered dashboard, a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen, cooled plus heated front seats, and more

Verna now also comes with Level 2 ADAS
