Hyundai Venue gets a more powerful engine

Hyundai has updated the Venue with more safety features and a more powerful diesel engine

Venue now gets four airbags as standard on S (O), SX and SX (O) variants

The diesel engine now puts out 114 bhp and 250 Nm

The engines are now BS6 Stage 2 compliant

The engines are also now E20 fuel ready and RDE Compliant

The 1.-litre diesel engine is now equipped with VGT Technology

Venue is equipped with Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature

ISG should help in improving fuel efficiency

The diesel engine now gets only a 6-speed manual gearbox
