Hyundai Venue gets a more powerful engine

Hyundai has updated the Venue with more safety features and a more powerful diesel engine
Venue now gets four airbags as standard on S (O), SX and SX (O) variants
The diesel engine now puts out 114 bhp and 250 Nm
The engines are now BS6 Stage 2 compliant
The engines are also now E20 fuel ready and RDE Compliant
The 1.-litre diesel engine is now equipped with VGT Technology
Venue is equipped with Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature
ISG should help in improving fuel efficiency
The diesel engine now gets only a 6-speed manual gearbox