Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe 

Hyundai is all charged up to bring back its 1974 Pony Coupe and...
...for that it has collaborated with well-known designer Giorgetto Giugiaro
Back in 1974, Hyundai contacted the designer to create its first independent model
Five designs were created among which one of them was the coupe
Though the Pony coupe nameplate ran from 1975 to 1990, the car went on to influence...
...Hyundai's Ioniq 5 and N Vision 74
Hyundai will introduce the new concept model next year
The Pony coupe concept car's design influenced the famous Back to Future series as well
Hyundai Ioniq 5's design takes que from the 1974 concept coupe
This EV is going to land in the Indian market soon