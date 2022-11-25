Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe 

Published Nov 25, 2022

Hyundai is all charged up to bring back its 1974 Pony Coupe and...

...for that it has collaborated with well-known designer Giorgetto Giugiaro

Back in 1974, Hyundai contacted the designer to create its first independent model

Five designs were created among which one of them was the coupe 

Though the Pony coupe nameplate ran from 1975 to 1990, the car went on to influence...

...Hyundai's Ioniq 5 and N Vision 74 

Hyundai will introduce the new concept model next year

The Pony coupe concept car's design influenced the famous Back to Future series as well

Hyundai Ioniq 5's design takes que from the 1974 concept coupe

This EV is going to land in the Indian market soon
