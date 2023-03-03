Hyundai shares first real-life pics of new Verna

Hyundai Motor will launch the new generation Verna in India on March 21
Ahead of the launch, Hyundai has sahred glimpses of the new Verna in flesh
A teaser video shows how Hyundai has redesigned the face of the upcoming Verna
Besides the catchy LED DRL lightbar, Verna will get a new set of headlights and parametric grille
The LED lightbar will also be available at the rear with a new set of taillights
Hyundai is also expected to offer more space and features inside the new Verna
Under the hood, the Verna 2023 will be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and turbocharged engines
The engines will come mated to either manual, CVT or DCT transmission units
Expect the price of the new Verna to start from around ₹10 lakh