Hyundai shares first real-life pics of new Verna

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 03, 2023

Hyundai Motor will launch the new generation Verna in India on March 21

Ahead of the launch, Hyundai has sahred glimpses of the new Verna in flesh

A teaser video shows how Hyundai has redesigned the face of the upcoming Verna

Besides the catchy LED DRL lightbar, Verna will get a new set of headlights and parametric grille

The LED lightbar will also be available at the rear with a new set of taillights

Hyundai is also expected to offer more space and features inside the new Verna

Under the hood, the Verna 2023 will be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and turbocharged engines

The engines will come mated to either manual, CVT or DCT transmission units

Expect the price of the new Verna to start from around 10 lakh
Hyundai Verna will take on this new compact sedan among other rivals
