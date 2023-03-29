Hyundai Mufasa is a rugged SUV with off-road persona

Hyundai has unveiled a new concept SUV in China, called the Mufasa Adventure
It features a compact and rugged design with off-road capabilities
Hyundai plans to unveil the production version of this SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show in April
When launched, the SUV will be available exclusively for the Chinese market
The SUV comes packed with several accessorised kits to make it appear rugged
It stands on a set of wide, grippy 18-inch custom-made off-road alloy wheels
The SUV gets a glossy black grille, similar to the Tucson and Creta sold in global markets
The oval-shaped taillight unit resembles the one found on the Hyundai Santa Fe in China
It also gets hood handles, rear window insert similar to the Defender and roof rack