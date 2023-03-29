Hyundai Mufasa is a rugged SUV with off-road persona

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 29, 2023

Hyundai has unveiled a new concept SUV in China, called the Mufasa Adventure

It features a compact and rugged design with off-road capabilities

Hyundai plans to unveil the production version of this SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show in April

When launched, the SUV will be available exclusively for the Chinese market

The SUV comes packed with several accessorised kits to make it appear rugged

It stands on a set of wide, grippy 18-inch custom-made off-road alloy wheels

The SUV gets a glossy black grille, similar to the Tucson and Creta sold in global markets

The oval-shaped taillight unit resembles the one found on the Hyundai Santa Fe in China

It also gets hood handles, rear window insert similar to the Defender and roof rack
Also check out this concept electric car take final shape before launch this year
Click Here