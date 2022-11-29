Hyundai Motor India bets big on 'Beyond Mobility 2.0'. What does it mean?

Beyond Mobility 2.0 focuses on leading the future of mobility with cars that are shared, connected & clean
The focus is on taking new-age mobility solutions to all
Innovation is a key part of the thrust with highlights like SmartSense Level 2 ADAS
Sustainability is the other key pillar of Beyond Mobility 2.0 which entails environmentally-friendly soutions
Hyundai plans to go big on electric power in India & will soon launch its Ioniq 5 EV here
Ioniq 5 has been developed on the dedicated battery electric vehicle platform called E-GMP
Ioniq 5 is already on sale in several key markets the world over