Hyundai Motor India bets big on 'Beyond Mobility 2.0'. What does it mean?

Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Nov 29, 2022

Beyond Mobility 2.0 focuses on leading the future of mobility with cars that are shared, connected & clean

The focus is on taking new-age mobility solutions to all

Innovation is a key part of the thrust with highlights like SmartSense Level 2 ADAS

Sustainability is the other key pillar of Beyond Mobility 2.0 which entails environmentally-friendly soutions

Hyundai plans to go big on electric power in India & will soon launch its Ioniq 5 EV here

Ioniq 5 has been developed on the dedicated battery electric vehicle platform called E-GMP

Ioniq 5 is already on sale in several key markets the world over
