Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled in India, to launch soon

The Ioniq 5 will be the new flagship vehicle for Hyundai
The Ioniq 5 is based on eGMP platform, just like the Kia EV6
The Ioniq 5 EV has an ARAI-rated range of 631 km
The Ioniq 5 packs in a 72.6 kWh battery pack
It can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes using the 350 kW DC charger
The electric motor produces 214 bhp and a peak torque output of 350 Nm
There are two 12.3-inch screens in the interior
Ioniq 5 gets V2L or Vehicle to Load feature that can power up customers' electrical appliances
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with ADAS as well