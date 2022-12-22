Hyundai Ioniq 5 unveiled in India, to launch soon

Published Dec 22, 2022

The Ioniq 5 will be the new flagship vehicle for Hyundai

The Ioniq 5 is based on eGMP platform, just like the Kia EV6

The Ioniq 5 EV has an ARAI-rated range of 631 km

The Ioniq 5 packs in a 72.6 kWh battery pack

It can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes using the 350 kW DC charger

The electric motor produces 214 bhp and a peak torque output of 350 Nm

There are two 12.3-inch screens in the interior

Ioniq 5 gets V2L or Vehicle to Load feature that can power up customers' electrical appliances

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with ADAS as well
