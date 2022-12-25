Hyundai Ioniq 5 reaches Artic to power reindeer farm

Published Dec 25, 2022

Hyundai Ioniq 5 travelled outside Tromso, Norway into the freezing wilderness to... 

...showcase its innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology

This region exists off the established electrical grid 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 acted as a portable power source that powered the Tromso Arctic Reindeer for three days 

The electric vehicle through its V2L function supplied energy to an off-grid cabin

The V2L technology gives those living in remote areas the ability to power and charge their electronic devices without creating emissions

V2L is a bi-directional power transfer, in which the energy stored in an EV battery is transferred to an electric device

Hyundai Ioniq 5, based on E-GMP platform, comes with the V2L feature as standard

This Hyundai EV is going to be launched in India on 11 January 2023 
