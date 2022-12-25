Hyundai Ioniq 5 reaches Artic to power reindeer farm

Hyundai Ioniq 5 travelled outside Tromso, Norway into the freezing wilderness to...
...showcase its innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology
This region exists off the established electrical grid
Hyundai Ioniq 5 acted as a portable power source that powered the Tromso Arctic Reindeer for three days
The electric vehicle through its V2L function supplied energy to an off-grid cabin
The V2L technology gives those living in remote areas the ability to power and charge their electronic devices without creating emissions
V2L is a bi-directional power transfer, in which the energy stored in an EV battery is transferred to an electric device
Hyundai Ioniq 5, based on E-GMP platform, comes with the V2L feature as standard
This Hyundai EV is going to be launched in India on 11 January 2023