Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is hot and ready for India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 10, 2022

Hyundai has introduced its dedicated battery EV platform in India

E-GMP is a dedicated platform for Hyundai EVs

The Ioniq 5 will be the first battery electric vehicle based on E-GMP in India

Already sold in several markets, Ioniq 5 is the foundation on which Hyundai EV dreams are based

The Hyundai EV has a range of around 350 kms

In global markets, Ioniq 5 is offered with 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery packs 

Hyundai India is bringing in the EV through CKD route

Once launched, Ioniq 5 will be the second EV - after Kona - from Hyundai India

Kia already brought in the EV6 to India. It is based on the E-GMP platform too 

EV6 comes via import route, is priced at 60 lakh (ex-showroom)
