Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is hot and ready for India

Hyundai has introduced its dedicated battery EV platform in India
E-GMP is a dedicated platform for Hyundai EVs
The Ioniq 5 will be the first battery electric vehicle based on E-GMP in India
Already sold in several markets, Ioniq 5 is the foundation on which Hyundai EV dreams are based
The Hyundai EV has a range of around 350 kms
In global markets, Ioniq 5 is offered with 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery packs
Hyundai India is bringing in the EV through CKD route
Once launched, Ioniq 5 will be the second EV - after Kona - from Hyundai India
Kia already brought in the EV6 to India. It is based on the E-GMP platform too
EV6 comes via import route, is priced at ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom)